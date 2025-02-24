Lakshya Rachaprolu’s ‘Kuchipudi Arangetram’ shines at Ravindra Bharathi

Lakshya Rachaprolu captivated the audience with a mesmerizing Kuchipudi Arangetram at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday. Organized by Trishna Kuchipudi Dance Academy, the event was a grand display of tradition and artistry, showcasing Lakshya’s deep commitment to the classical dance form.

A disciple of renowned Natyaguru Dr. Alekhya Punjala, Lakshya beautifully combined expressive Bhava and rhythmic maneuvers, earning blessings and applause. Despite pursuing an M.Tech in Space Engineering at IIT Indore, her passion for dance has remained unwavering, leading her to this spectacular debut performance.

The recital opened with “Amma Ananda Dayani”, a composition by Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna, dedicated to Maha Ganapathi, enthralling the audience. The highlight was Siddhendra Yogi’s masterpiece Bhama Kalapam, performed in Kambhoji and Bhairavi ragas. She also showcased the timeless compositions of Tyagaraja and Bhakta Ramadasu, leaving a lasting impression. The recital concluded with Vrindavani Tillana, offering a fitting finale to her stunning debut.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Prathibha Prahlad, Padma Shri awardee and Central Sangeet Natak Academy recipient, lauded Lakshya for her exceptional artistry. Telangana PCC Working President Dr. J. Geeta Reddy and Kuchipudi exponent Kalakrishna were also present.

The evening was enriched by the live orchestra, with Kanakam Chander Rao on vocals, R. Vinod Kumar on Mridangam, K. Saikumar on Violin, VBS Murali on Flute, Sai Prasad on Veena, and Dr. Srikanth on Nadaswaram, along with Mallikarjun (Tavil). The lighting effects by Basavaraju, commentary by Vachaspati Muralikrishna, and Sudarshan’s grooming added to the grandeur.

Lakshya and her parents, Professor E. Sudharani and R. Ravikumar, felicitated Dr. Alekhya Punjala with Guru Puja, marking a heartfelt tribute to her mentor. The event was a celebration of dedication, discipline, and the timeless beauty of Kuchipudi.