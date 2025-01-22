Lesser-known health benefits of eating almonds everyday

National Almond Day, celebrated annually on January 23, highlights the importance of incorporating almonds into our daily lives. From childhood, our mothers and grandmothers have encouraged us to include almonds in our morning routine or at least once a day. Now, over 200 published scientific studies reinforce this age-old wisdom. Research shows that Cali-fornia Almonds, rich in essential nutrients, provide numerous health benefits and contribute to overall well-being

National Almond Day, celebrated annually on January 23, highlights the importance of in-corporating almonds into our daily lives. From childhood, our mothers and grandmothers have encouraged us to include almonds in our morning routine or at least once a day. Now, over 200 published scientific studies reinforce this age-old wisdom. Research shows that Cali-fornia Almonds, rich in essential nutrients, provide numerous health benefits and contribute to overall well-being.

On this special day, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics at Max Healthcare - New Del-hi, shares some lesser-known health benefits of including almonds in your daily diet. Let’s take a quick look!

-California Almonds are a source of 15 essential nutrients including magnesium, protein, ri-boflavin, zinc, fibre, healthy fats and more. These nutrients contribute to overall well-being. In fact, even ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines for Indians recognize almonds as a nutritious nut that can be consumed daily for good health.