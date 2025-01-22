Live
Lesser-known health benefits of eating almonds everyday
National Almond Day, celebrated annually on January 23, highlights the importance of in-corporating almonds into our daily lives. From childhood, our mothers and grandmothers have encouraged us to include almonds in our morning routine or at least once a day. Now, over 200 published scientific studies reinforce this age-old wisdom. Research shows that Cali-fornia Almonds, rich in essential nutrients, provide numerous health benefits and contribute to overall well-being.
On this special day, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics at Max Healthcare - New Del-hi, shares some lesser-known health benefits of including almonds in your daily diet. Let’s take a quick look!
-California Almonds are a source of 15 essential nutrients including magnesium, protein, ri-boflavin, zinc, fibre, healthy fats and more. These nutrients contribute to overall well-being. In fact, even ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines for Indians recognize almonds as a nutritious nut that can be consumed daily for good health.
- Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-aging properties that help promote healthy, glowing skin.
- California Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient that supports the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. ICMR guidelines endorse the regular consumption of almonds as part of a balanced diet, both as a source of plant protein and as a healthy snack.
- Almonds are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin B2, magnesium, and phosphorus, which play a vital role in converting food into energy, helping to keep you active and ener-gized.
- A handful of almonds can help promote feelings of fullness, thanks to their satiating prop-erties, making them a smart choice for supporting weight management.
- Almonds, when included in a balanced diet, have been shown to lower total and LDL choles-terol levels. Additionally, they may help reduce inflammation, a key factor in protecting heart health and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
- Almonds may help reduce the blood sugar spike from carbohydrate-rich foods when con-sumed together, improving fasting insulin levels and supporting better blood sugar manage-ment.
- Including almonds regularly in a balanced diet can significantly boost immunity, as high-lighted by the FSSAI, thanks to their powerful blend of nutrients that promote optimal health and well-being.