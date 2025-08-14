Lisa Mishra to perform at IFFM 2025: This opportunity is very special to me

Singer and actress Lisa Mishra is all set to make her debut performance at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 and said that she cannot wait to share her music with such a vibrant and diverse audience.

Lisa said: “I’m truly honoured to be performing at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. It’s my first time on the IFFM stage, and I can’t wait to share my music with such a vibrant and diverse audience. IFFM isn’t just a film festival, it’s a celebration of Indian art and culture on a global platform.”

“To be a part of that energy, especially in a city like Melbourne that embraces creativity with open arms, is something I’m genuinely looking forward to. This opportunity is very special to me,” she added.

Lisa, who has made a mark with her playback songs and independent music, is known for hits like Teri Hoon , Tareefan Reprise, Sajna Ve, and Wakhra Song.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 is scheduled to take place in August from 14 to 24 August.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment’s latest production Boong has been selected as the Spotlight Film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

“Boong” marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, a seasoned industry professional who has previously worked as the first assistant director on acclaimed projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

The movie stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival under the Discovery section.

The film follows Boong, who along with his friend Sanamatum, ventures out on a journey to reunite his family. It serves as his mother’s unexpected gift.