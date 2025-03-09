Makeup must-haves for office celebrations

Women’s Day may be over, but the spirit of celebrating strength, confidence, and beauty should continue every day. Whether at work, a social gathering, or simply embracing self-care, looking and feeling your best is always a great way to honor yourself. Here are some essential makeup must-haves to help you feel empowered and radiant any day of the year:

1. Flawless Base with a Lightweight Foundation

A smooth base is the first step toward a dazzling, natural appearance. Choose a BB cream or light foundation that provides coverage and keeps your skin hydrated and fresh all day. Seek out long-wearing products that don’t require touch-ups during work hours.

2. Glow Up with a Highlighter

You can seem radiant and accentuate your features with a faint shine. Achieve a dewy, youthful complexion by lightly applying highlighter to your cheekbones, nasal bridge, and cupid’s bow.

3. Statement Lips to Steal the Show

The distinction can be made with a strong lipstick. Regardless of your preference for understated nudity, strong pinks, or classic reds, pick a hue that goes well with your attire and attitude. Satin or matte surfaces are ideal for extended office gatherings.

4. Defined Eyes for a Striking Look

Use kohl pencil or waterproof eyeliner to draw attention to your eyes and add definition. Choose colors of traditional black or gentle brown for a hint of refinement. You may make your eyes appear wider and more alert by applying a volumizing mascara.

5. Blush for a Healthy Flush

A hint of blush on your cheeks instantly gives your face vitality and warmth. Select hues that complement your skin tone, such as peach, coral, or rose pink, to look young and lively.

6. Setting Spray for Long-Lasting Wear

Use a setting spray to finish your look so that your makeup remains intact and fresh throughout the festivities. A moisturizing mist will keep your skin feeling renewed in addition to setting your makeup.

7. A Signature Scent for the Perfect Finish

Finish off your Women’s Day ensemble with a modest yet strong scent. Perfumes that are floral or musky can make an impression and give off an air of refinement and self-assurance.

Women’s Day may be just one day on the calendar, but celebrating yourself should be an everyday affair. Embrace your beauty, confidence, and strength every day, because you deserve it!

(The writer is a Co-Founder & Beauty Expert at Shryoan Cosmetics)