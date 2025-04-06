Makeup tips to illuminate your look this spring

As the chill of winter melts away, spring arrives with sunshine, blossoms, and a fresh new vibe. It’s the perfect time to add some brightness and color to your beauty routine. With longer days and nature in full bloom, there’s no better season to refresh your look and play with vibrant, uplifting makeup trends.

1. Playful Eyes

This spring, it’s all about expressive, colourful eyes. Swap out the usual black liner for soft berries, nudes, or even vibrant coloured eyeliners to brighten your look. Ditch the dark, dramatic palettes and instead embrace warm, earthy tones and pastel shadows that reflect the season’s cheerful mood.

Start with a primer to prevent creasing and help your eye makeup stay in place. Apply a neutral base shadow across the lid, then add depth using a soft brush to blend a warmer hue into the crease. Use a coloured eyeliner to define your upper lash line and wing it out slightly for a flirty flair. Finish off with 2–3 coats of mascara for voluminous lashes that open up the eyes.

Spring eye makeup should reflect the season’s playful, breezy essence—light, fresh, and full of personality.

2. Hair Colour & Style

Spring is also a great time to experiment with your hair. Whether you go bold with fiery reds or soft with honey blondes and light auburn tones, this season is all about easy, breezy hair colour with minimal upkeep. Off-black shades like dark chocolate or espresso are great alternatives to harsh black—rich, soft, and flattering.

You don’t need a dramatic change to refresh your look. Even adding subtle highlights or hair accessories can transform your appearance. Think relaxed styles—loose waves, soft curls, and casual braids that flow naturally and pair beautifully with spring’s light-hearted vibe.

To maintain your new colour, use a gentle, colour-safe shampoo and conditioner. Limit hair washing to prevent fading, and consider dry shampoo between washes. Always use a heat protectant before styling, and reduce heat tool temperatures to preserve shine and vibrancy.

3. Lips that Bloom

Lips are especially delicate—thinner and more sensitive than other parts of the skin. As they lack sebaceous glands, they lose moisture easily, becoming dry and chapped, especially with the changing weather.

Combat dryness with nourishing lip balms rich in castor seed oil, shea butter, white petroleum jelly, and ceramides. Avoid products with camphor, eucalyptus, menthol, and other irritants that can worsen sensitivity, especially during spring.

Keep lips hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding excessive caffeine or carbonated drinks, which can dehydrate you. Also, avoid rubbing lips harshly with napkins or tissues—gently dab instead. Choose lip care products that contain SPF 30 or higher to protect from sun damage, and opt for natural ingredients like vitamin E and essential oils to keep lips soft and supple.

Exfoliate lips once a week using a mild scrub to remove dead skin, but always follow up with a nourishing balm.

4. Jewellery – Light, Delicate & Seasonal

Jewellery trends shift with the seasons, and spring calls for light, nature-inspired pieces. Think dainty necklaces, slim bangles, and earrings with pastel gemstones like rose quartz, aquamarine, or moonstone. These reflect the soft colors of the season and pair beautifully with floral outfits and fresh makeup.

Spring jewellery in India often features floral motifs, lightweight designs, and romantic tones in silver, white gold, or rose gold. Don’t shy away from mixing and matching pieces to complement your outfits. Even a simple charm pendant can add the perfect finishing touch to your spring ensemble.

(The author is an internationally renowned beauty expert and is known as the Herbal Queen of India)