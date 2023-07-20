Masaba Gupta slays the Barbenheimer trend with her new post

'Barbenheimer' fever has taken over Twitter trends before the expected clash this Friday. With the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on the same day, July 21, people are enjoying a meme fest and making the fusion of 'Barbenheimer' movie titles with the utmost hilarity fashionable.

The new term, which is a portmanteau of the names of both films, has generated a lot of excitement among fans as to how it signifies the dimensionally opposite tones of the two films.

In light of this, many people have dressed up as a Barbie character and then donned an outfit of dark shades to show off Oppenheimer's visuals.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also got in on the trend and shared a new post on Instagram exuding the Barbicore effect with the first image. In the second image, he is seen wearing one of her creations: a black and white lehenga ensemble with a jacket.

"Part #barbie, part #oppenheimer," Masaba wrote in the caption, wearing a bubblegum pink saree with a long-sleeved saree and pink-rimmed sunglasses. Pink lips also added to the Barbiecore look.





Relatively, the 'Barbiecore' trend had peaked this week since director Greta Gerwing's opening Friday. Celebrities have been wearing pink along with Margot Robbie, the main star of the film.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, while promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, wore a color block saree that mainly consisted of pink.

Meanwhile, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, while the biographical thriller Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

