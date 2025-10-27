‘Modi bhaiya in Chhath geet’: Bihar woman’s rendition of song goes viral

With the grand Chhath Mahaparv just around the corner, a heartfelt musical tribute from Bihar has gone viral, capturing widespread attention and affection. A woman, while performing a traditional Chhathi Maiya song, emotionally referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Modi Bhaiya,” symbolizing the admiration felt by several of his supporters.

This rendition emerged on the same day PM Narendra Modi began his election campaign in poll-bound Bihar and urged citizens through social media to share Chhath-related cultural expressions. Calling Chhath a festival deeply rooted in nature and culture, the Prime Minister invited people to send him devotional songs that he could further share with the nation.

Following his appeal, social media witnessed an overwhelming response, with men and women alike posting their musical tributes tagged to the PM. Among these, the song sung by a group of women — particularly highlighting the “Modi Bhaiya” reference — has garnered significant praise.

In the viral video, several women sit together singing traditional Chhath hymns, and one leads with a soulful version of “Bahangi Lachkat Jaye”, blending devotion with a contemporary nod toward the Prime Minister. The verse —

“Bhara Lachkat Jaye… Bhaiya Jo Hoiye Modi Bhaiya…” — reflects both celebration and political sentiment, amplifying its resonance during the election atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a massive rally in Samastipur, marking the launch of the BJP’s Bihar election campaign just as preparations for the revered festival intensify across the state. Chhath Puja, one of the most significant Hindu celebrations in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, honours the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Observed with utmost discipline and purity, the festival symbolizes gratitude and prayers for family well-being.

This year, the four-day festivities will take place from October 25 to October 28, with lakhs of devotees visiting river ghats to perform sunrise and sunset rituals. As the festive spirit spreads, cultural expressions like this viral song continue to unite people in devotion and celebration.