Naomi Watts says she suffers from imposter syndrome

British actress Naomi Watts has opened up on suffering from imposter syndrome. The 57-year-old actress made the confession as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in honour of her career achievements in the movie industry with the Mulholland Drive star admitting the accolade came "out of the blue".

Speaking ahead of her star ceremony, she said, "I can’t even believe it. It’s interesting, because I have all kinds of imposter syndrome. I’ve always felt like I’m supposed to struggle, I’m supposed to keep proving myself, and this sort of just came out of the blue. It’s really lovely”.

During the star ceremony on Monday, Naomi paid tribute to her husband Billy Crudup for his "phenomenal love and support" as well as her son Sasha, 18, and daughter Kai, 16, from her marriage to actor Liev Schreiber, and her step-son Will, reports ‘Female First UK’. She told ‘Variety’, “I struggled for so long. I’m so familiar with that side of things more than this incredible good fortune, celebrations like this. It’s wonderful”.

During her speech, Naomi applauded Sasha for coming straight from classes at the University of Southern California to attend the ceremony, saying, "I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha, a freshman at USC, is here straight from class. He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man”.

Naomi called Kai "fierce and fearless" and applauded Will for "following in his father’s footsteps" as he prepares for college graduation.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it comes after Billy, who married Naomi in 2023, opened up about how they support each other in their marriage.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “We've been doing this for a long time. “I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can to just be supportive of the other person's agenda”.

The couple previously admitted it is "much easier" to attend Hollywood events together.