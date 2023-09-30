Natural remedies to reduce hair growth on the upper lip

We all pray for our hair to grow luscious unless it’s over our eyebrows, lips, or forehead. It is quite natural for both men and women to have some upper lip hair, but noticing a few tufts of upper lip hair sends most women into panic mode.



Stress, bad diet, or hormonal fluctuations can result in more hair growth than usual. Removing hair from your upper lip can be challenging. Techniques that may be used on other parts of the body may be too harsh for this area.

There are several natural remedies that may help reduce hair growth on the upper lip.

• Mix one tablespoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of milk in a small bowl to make a paste. Apply this paste gently to your upper lip through your fingers. Allow this mixture to dry naturally and then gently rub your upper lip with wet fingers in the direction opposite of your hair growth until the dried paste is completely removed. Rinse the area with cold water. This remedy will not only get rid of the hair but will also make your skin clean and glowing.

• The second natural way to remove unwanted facial hair is to use lemon and sugar paste. Lemon juice is hailed for its bleaching properties and lighten the hair on the top of the lip and sugar which aids in skin exfoliation and loosens hair follicles, making it simple to pull them out. Sugar is used for waxing and you can use it to remove upper lip hair. It is a painless method and it will also help prevent hair growth. Add two tablespoons of sugar, one lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of water into a bowl and heat it up till it reaches a golden brown color and form a thick, sticky paste. Spread this ‘sugar wax’ over your dry skin. Put a piece of cloth on the area where you have applied the sugar paste. Gently apply pressure in a circular motion against the direction of your hair growth. You can do this once a week or as needed.

• Turmeric has been traditionally used to slow down hair growth. Take one teaspoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of milk. Mix the two to make a paste. Apply on the area to the upper lip and let it dry for 40 minutes. Once it has dried, remove it by gently rubbing it off with lukewarm water. Do this once every two weeks for the best results.

• Mix one tablespoon of honey and half tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass bowl. Apply the mixture to your upper lip. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Gently wipe off the paste using a washcloth and rinse the area with cool water. Honey acts as an exfoliant and lemon juice has bleaching properties. Repeat this procedure once a week to get effective results

• Mix one tablespoon of yogurt, half a tablespoon of honey, and quarter tablespoon of turmeric powder in a bowl. Use a circular motion to apply this paste to your upper lip area, and then wait 30 minutes for it to dry. Then rub it off gently to get rid of the facial hair, and wash it off with cold water.

• Potato juice is a bleaching agent that can be used to remove unwanted hair. You must use it on a regular basis to notice a difference. You can squeeze the juice from the grated potato. Before retiring to bed, apply one teaspoon of potato juice to the upper lip area and leave it overnight, and then wash it off in the morning. It’s suggested to perform the same process three times per week.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)