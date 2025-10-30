Neerja Birla addresses women’s mental health at FICCI FLO Hyderabad session

In a significant collaboration aimed at advancing India’s dialogue on women’s mental and emotional well-being, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter hosted an enlightening session with Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson - Aditya Birla Education Trust and the driving force behind Mpower. The session focused on fostering open conversations about perimenopause and menopause, life transitions often overlooked in public discourse through the lens of emotional and psychological wellness.

In Telangana, the number of women seeking mental health support has witnessed an unprecedented surge, with Mpower Helpline calls rising over 65 times since 2020. This remarkable increase reflects not only growing awareness but also a powerful cultural shift in how women perceive and prioritise emotional well-being. The trend underscores the growing trust in accessible mental health services and the courage of women who are choosing to prioritise mental wellbeing.

"Through Mpower’s Helpline, we have witnessed a steady rise in the number of women reaching out from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past few years. This upward trend reflects the growing awareness and courage among women to prioritise their mental health. Collaborating with FICCI FLO Hyderabad to advance this dialogue is deeply meaningful, as open conversations can empower women to navigate these transitions with resilience and self-assurance.”

Neerja Birla also pointed out that societal silence and stigma often compound the emotional labour women carry - juggling roles at home and work, making this transition even more challenging.

Addressing an audience of women professionals, entrepreneurs and community members, Neerja Birla emphasised that many women experience subtle yet impactful changes, ranging from mood fluctuations to a sense of disconnection from their own identity, that can significantly affect their mental well-being. She highlighted that this phase, particularly perimenopause remains largely invisible in public discourse, yet it carries profound implications for women’s health, workplace productivity, and social relationships.