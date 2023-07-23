Nenu Super Woman: Why this woman business reality show is a must watch!

Celebrating growing woman entrepreneurship ecosystem, aha in collaboration with WeHub promises to offer a refreshing experience for woman business enthusiasts with– Nenu Super Woman. This revolutionary show will give an opportunity to budding women entrepreneurs to make it big by pitching their business ideas to a group of eminent self-made businessmen aka The Angels and seek their investment, corpus fund and mentorship. A perfect business pitch is all it takes to impress the Angels.



Empowering Dreams: Spotlight on Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs

Giving a boost to the start-up ecosystem, Nenu Super Woman provides a spectacular platform for Telugu States’s budding aspirants to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality. The ultimate test of perseverance begins when the pitchers find themselves face-to-face with the ‘Angels’ who will assess and make an offer based on the applicant’s final ‘pitch’. If the ‘pitchers’ manage to impress the ‘Angels’, they stand a chance to get a life changing deal from the ‘Angels’ right there.

A Masterclass in Entrepreneurship: Engaging and Educational

Providing an entertaining and educational experience, the episodes will be a perfect crash course into the world of entrepreneurship as you will get to understand the inner workings of investing, pitching and even product development with the pitches and the Angels feedback. Surely, with a few episodes down, the viewers will master the few business tidbits.

Stalwarts of the start-up industry as ANGELS

Geared up to empower the Telugu state’s bright businesswomen aspirants from all walks of life are the ‘Angels’ who are successful entrepreneurs themselves. The supremely talented Angels of the Nenu Super Woman are – Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox; Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela Inc; Renuka Bodla, Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures; Sudhakar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Abhi Bus; Dodla Deepa Reddy, Founder of Dodla Dairy; Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronic; and Dr Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Colleges.

Extraordinary Pitches that will inspire viewers

The show will showcase innovative and futuristic business ideas by budding entrepreneurs who wish to make it big with their venture. Some of the mind-blowing pitches to watch out for are:

• Prathima Vishwanath - Founder of Ammamma’s: Her brand, Ammamma’s, started with a vision to provide nutritious food to her athlete daughter, Maanya. Today, Ammamma’s supplies healthy food to 1000 stores in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, followed by 150 stores in Bangalore. During her pitch, Prathima sought an investment of 3 crores for a 6% Equity stake. Sudhakar Reddy and Deepa, they invested 50 lakhs for a 2% Equity stake, exemplifying the spirit of entrepreneurship.

• Pavani - Founder of Vapra: Paving the Way to a Cleaner India Pavani, a determined B.Tech pass-out, along with her friends, embarked on a mission to clean India without landfills. Within two years, Vapra successfully diverted 24 lakhs kgs of waste from dumping grounds and recycled it through innovative compost pits. Vapra’s compost powder caters to both household and community compost pits. Dr Sindhura committed to installing Vapra compost pits across Narayana Group campuses. In the face of counteroffers, Dr Sindhura Narayana and Sudhakar Reddy finalized the deal, investing 25 lakhs for a 20% Equity stake.

• Sridevi - Founder of Zithara: A Digital Revolution with UPI the weekend episodes concluded with a bang as the ANGELS united in a groundbreaking mega deal to invest in Zithara, India’s first UPI customer engagement platform. Sridevi, a tech-savvy mother, and returnee from the US, founded Zithara to revolutionize digital engagement. Her innovative approach captivated the ANGELS, leading to a heated negotiation. After several counteroffers, the ANGELS finally offered 60 lakhs for a 6% Equity stake, acknowledging Sridevi’s immense potential and vision for the future. While concluding, one can say that though the show concept looks similar to Shark Tank India, the unique format stands out. While Sharks mesmerized the viewers with their charisma, ANGELS might need more time to be camera friendly, and it looks so funny when they promote the brands associated with the show by saying flag up, neutral, and down. Hopefully, they will improve in the coming episodes.