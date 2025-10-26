Nimrat Kaur visits late father’s new memorial in Kashmir

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur visited her father’s memorial in Kashmir, a year after its inauguration in Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a string of pictures from her father Major Bhupender Singh’s memorial in Kashmir on his 73rd birth anniversary on Saturday.

For the caption, she wrote: “A year ago today, on Papa’s birth anniversary, his life’s journey was immortalised at his birthplace, Mohanpura, Rajasthan by the Indian Army in recognition of his service to the nation. What we didn’t know then was that within a year, we would witness a further cementing of that dream on the soil where he was martyred.”

The actress said that she and her mother “had the honour of visiting both his memorial in Beacon in Srinagar Cantonment and the first glimpse of the Kashmir valley after Banihal Tunnel dedicated to him called Titanic View Point on NH 44, where Papa last served as an officer and where we spent our last days together as a family.”

She added: “Herculean efforts were undertaken by the Border Roads Organization to make this happen — through the recent adversities compounded by floods where I was a told an otherwise closed route was opened up especially for transporting his bronze bust that travelled over a thousand kilometres all the way from Jaipur.”

“The officer in charge proudly remarked, “Just as Bhupender Sir truly merited to journey - like a noble fallen warrior.” The transcendent quality of this entire experience, seeing his form and name immortalised is something words can never accurately describe.”

The actress expressed her “sincerest and deepest gratitude. On behalf of my sister Rubina, Mamma, and our entire family, to the respected DGBR, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan sir, for driving this initiative from inception to execution with his distinguished team on ground, flawlessly led by Colonel Chirag Ghura, Chief Engineer Beacon Srinagar.” She concluded: “Papa’s sacrifice left behind a lifelong legacy of goodwill for our family. A slogan he lived and died by comes to mind, Agrani Ajay — a true Bengal Sapper’s war cry. Happy birthday, Papa.”