Nushrratt Bharuccha redefines ‘opportunist’ tag, says ambition isn’t a crime

Actress NushrrattBharuccha, known for her straightforward and unapologetic approach, has opened up about ambition, opportunity, and the often-criticized label of being an “opportunist.” Speaking at a recent event, the Dream Girl actress embraced the term but reframed its meaning with clarity and maturity.

“I’m an opportunist too,” Nushrratt said confidently. “If I get an offer for a film I genuinely want to do, then why not? Of course, I’ll go and say, ‘Yes, I want to do it.’ Everyone stands in line for a reason — because they want something. And that’s not a bad thing.”

The actress highlighted how the word “opportunist” is unfairly viewed in a negative light. Instead, she stressed the importance of integrity behind ambition.

“Being an opportunist isn’t wrong, but your actions while walking that path should be responsible.

Only you know that, or you learn it over time. I’ve learned from my experiences, and if my values and thoughts feel right to me, then they are right for me,” she added.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in G. Ashok’s comedy of errors Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, starring alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi. Her character Pushpa finds herself at the centre of chaos after assuming her husband is flirting with their neighbour, leading to a spiral of hilarious misunderstandings.

Since making her debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006, Nushrratt has carved a strong place for herself in Bollywood with popular films such as Love Sex AurDhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, SonuKeTitu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

In recent years, she has broadened her cinematic choices with projects like Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, AjeebDaastaans, Akelli, Chhalaang, and Chhorii 2, proving her versatility across genres.