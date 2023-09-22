September month is observed as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The objective is to raise awareness of this deadly disease and its impact on women’s health. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is frequently diagnosed at a late stage when treatment is more difficult, making early detection and awareness critical. Busting the most common myths below about the most prevalent cancer:



Ovarian Cancer: Myths Busted

A common misconception about ovarian cancer is that it only affects older women. Ovarian cancer, on the other hand, can strike women of any age, including those in their twenties and thirties. Asymptomatic ovarian cancer, on the other hand, refers to cases in which patients show no obvious symptoms. Regular check-ups and screenings are critical because they can detect hidden threats before they become fatal.

Asymptomatic Ovarian Cancer: One of the most common misconceptions about ovarian cancer is that it always has symptoms. In fact, up to 80% of ovarian cancer patients have no symptoms at all. This is why it is critical for women to have regular pelvic exams and screenings, even if they are asymptomatic.

Ovarian Cancer and Motherhood: Many women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are concerned about their fertility. While treatment may have an impact on fertility, options such as egg freezing and fertility preservation are available to help women become mothers in the future. It is critical for women to discuss their fertility concerns openly with their doctor and to explore personalized solutions that align with their goals. Genetic counseling can help identify people who are at a higher risk because of their family history. Individuals can make more informed decisions about their reproductive health by discussing family planning with a genetic counselor. When it comes to motherhood and ovarian cancer, there are no right or wrong answers. The best option for each woman will be determined by her unique circumstances and preferences.

Are Obesity and Ovarian Cancer Associated? New research suggests a link between obesity or excess body fat and ovarian cancer. More research, however, is required to establish a definitive link. The precise mechanism by which obesity increases the risk of ovarian cancer is unknown. Obesity, on the other hand, is thought to promote the development of cancer cells by increasing inflammation and insulin resistance. While not all cases are directly related, it is critical to maintain a healthy weight for overall well-being.

Maintaining a healthy weight through a well-balanced diet and regular exercise can not only lower the risk of ovarian cancer but also improve overall health. Everyone, regardless of cancer risk, should prioritize healthy lifestyle choices such as a well-balanced diet and physical activity. These habits can help you live a healthier, happier life.

(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Surgical & Gynaecological Oncology & Robotic Surgeon, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)