Postpartum Depression & Maternal Mental Health: Why It’s Still Ignored

Despite growing conversations around mental health, maternal mental health—particularly postpartum depression—continues to be a blind spot in our healthcare and workplace systems. While the world celebrates women for achieving new milestones in their personal and professional lives, the emotional and cognitive toll of motherhood is too often invisible, ignored, or underestimated.

Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS, says, “The emotional wellbeing of new mothers is not just a personal issue—it’s a public health priority that demands systemic attention.” History has repeatedly shown that women’s roles have often expanded due to circumstantial necessity—during industrialisation, world wars, and now, in the push for gender parity. Yet, motherhood, especially in its early stages, remains deeply undervalued in both societal and organizational contexts. The burden of cognitive load, often experienced by new mothers, goes beyond the physical aspects of childbirth. It includes the mental strain of constant vigilance, emotional labor, sleep deprivation, and the never-ending cycle of decision-making that comes with caregiving.

Cognitive load is the mental energy required to manage information, emotions, and decisions. For mothers—particularly postpartum—it encompasses managing newborn care, family expectations, work obligations (if they’ve returned to employment), and the psychological pressure to “bounce back.” This persistent overload can lead to postpartum depression, anxiety, and long-term burnout. Studies indicate that up to 1 in 5 women experience postpartum depression, yet most go undiagnosed or untreated due to stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient healthcare support.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS, says, “The implications of untreated maternal mental health conditions are profound. Beyond emotional exhaustion, mothers may face increased risk of cardiovascular disease, anxiety disorders, impaired immunity, and metabolic issues. Mental burnout can manifest as dissociation, reduced motivation, and chronic fatigue—affecting the mother’s health, the child’s development, and family wellbeing.”

The cultural expectation that women seamlessly juggle motherhood, household duties, and professional responsibilities further amplifies the problem. More than 60% of working mothers report handling the majority of domestic tasks even when they are primary earners or hold high-pressure jobs. This “second shift” robs them of rest and recovery, worsening mental health outcomes.

Addressing postpartum depression and maternal mental wellbeing must move from passive acknowledgment to active intervention. Healthcare systems, policymakers, and workplaces must take joint responsibility. Universal postpartum mental health screenings, access to therapy, workplace return-to-work programs with mental health support, and parental leave policies that acknowledge the emotional demands of caregiving are essential.

Workplaces must challenge the notion that resilience means enduring in silence. Supporting new mothers through flexible work options, empathetic leadership, and accessible wellbeing resources can ease their transition and foster long-term engagement. When organizations invest in maternal mental health, they not only protect individuals—they build healthier families and communities.

Mothers are not just nurturing life—they are anchoring societies. But their mental health cannot continue to be sacrificed for progress or productivity. It is time we recognized maternal mental health as foundational to the health of our future.