Preserving Amritsar’s Green Heritage

Prof. Avinash Kaur Nagpal, an eminent plant scientist with over 35 years of research experience, recently retired from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. With more than 175 research publications to her credit and numerous invited talks at national and international conferences, her contributions to plant science are monumental. Her expertise lies in plants and the environment, and her most recent endeavor, the ‘electronic database of plants (eDOPS),’ has garnered attention. Developed with the contributions of her Ph.D. students and technical support from Er. Bhupinder Pal Singh, this database is accessible on the GNDU website and serves as a valuable resource.

Her latest book, Trees and Shrubs of Amritsar, has been making waves among both plant enthusiasts and professionals. “We all know that trees and shrubs are vital components of the biosphere and an invaluable asset, not only for humanity but for all life on Earth,” Prof. Nagpal explains. “However, in recent decades, the felling of trees and shrubs in the name of development has increased significantly, and Amritsar city is no exception. There is an urgent need to protect and conserve these valuable resources. To do so, we must have a clear understanding of the plants in every corner of the globe. This book aims to provide valuable information about the woody plants growing in Amritsar.”

The book meticulously documents 100 species of trees and shrubs in the holy city of Amritsar, providing detailed morphological descriptions, economic importance, and high-quality photographs of each species. “It’s designed to act as a field guide, not just for botany students, but also for common citizens, town planners, and landscape officers,” she says. “This knowledge is essential for selecting species for plantation drives and fostering conservation efforts.”

Though the book focuses on the flora of Amritsar, Prof. Nagpal emphasizes its broader relevance. “Many of the species featured in the book are found across other parts of the country and even the globe. I believe this makes the book useful to a global audience as well.” What sets Trees and Shrubs of Amritsar apart from other books on similar topics is its uniqueness. “To the best of our knowledge, there is no other book that documents the trees and shrubs of Amritsar while providing accepted botanical names, popular names, interesting facts about each species, and details on where they can be found in the city,” she explains. “The inclusion of good-quality colour photographs further enhances its value.”

Prof. Nagpal reveals that the inspiration for this book dates back to 2010, when she came across Trees of Delhi: A Field Guide by Pradip Krishen and Tree Directory of Chandigarh by Prof. R. K. Kohli and his colleagues. “The idea of writing this book was conceived then,” she shares. “Over the years, my Ph.D. students gathered information and photographs of various plants in Amritsar as part of their contributions to the eDOPS database we created. However, the project remained on hold due to other professional commitments. It was only after my retirement that I could finally dedicate my time to completing it.”

The making of this book involved extensive research and fieldwork. “We conducted numerous field surveys across Amritsar city,” Prof. Nagpal says. “Identifying plants, observing the minutest details of their parts, documenting flowering and fruiting times, and capturing photographs required painstaking effort and precision.”

Prof. Nagpal’s passion for documenting and conserving flora shines through in every aspect of her work. Her dedication to preserving Amritsar’s natural heritage serves as a beacon of inspiration for those who seek to understand and protect the green treasures of our planet.