Priyanka Rewri shines in new music video ‘Alag’

Actress Priyanka Rewri, best known for her captivating performances in Telugu projects like ‘Prema Deshapu Yuvarani’ and ‘Legally Veer’, is making waves once again—this time with her heartfelt portrayal in the newly released music video ‘Alag’. The emotional track is brought to life by the powerful vocals of renowned playback singer Altamash Faridi and features Bigg Boss fame Gautam Vig alongside Priyanka in a stirring story of love and longing.

Speaking about the song, Priyanka shares her deep connection with the project. “‘Alag’ is a soulful melody. The storyline is heart-touching, and the lyrics are absolutely fantastic. It’s the kind of song that stays with you, that lingers in your mind even after it ends,” she says, highlighting the emotional depth and timeless appeal of the composition. On her experience working with co-star Gautam Vig, Priyanka is full of praise. “It was a good experience. Gautam is very professional and brings a calm, confident presence to the set. We had great chemistry, which made the shoot smooth and enjoyable,” she explains. Their natural on-screen synergy is already being noted by fans who have praised the pair’s compelling performance. When asked what drew her to the project, Priyanka reveals that it was the lyrics that first captured her heart. “The lyrics were magnificent. They instantly caught my attention and stirred something in me. I felt emotionally drawn to the story, and that’s what made me say yes. There’s a rawness in the emotion that felt very real.” Talking about the shoot itself, Priyanka describes it as a “phenomenal experience,” crediting the entire team for their dedication and creativity. “Everything—from the direction to the cinematography and the teamwork—was seamless. There was a beautiful synergy on set, and I believe that will reflect in what audiences see. They can expect something real, raw, and moving.” With its heartfelt lyrics, powerful performances, and evocative visuals, ‘Alag’ is striking a chord with viewers and music lovers alike. Priyanka Rewri’s performance, marked by sincerity and emotional depth, is yet another feather in her cap, reaffirming her rising status in the entertainment industry.