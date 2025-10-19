Protecting your eyes this Diwali

With the festive sparkle of Diwali comes the heightened risk of eye injuries caused by fireworks, smoke, and chemical exposure. Experts emphasize that a moment’s negligence can lead to long-term vision damage. Eye injuries are common during the celebrations when people light crackers without adequate protection or supervision, especially children. Immediate and correct first aid plays a crucial role in minimizing harm. Dr. Pallavi Joshi, Senior Consultant, Cornea and Refractive Services, Sankara Eye Hospital, shares important dos and don’ts to follow in case of eye injuries during Diwali to ensure safety and prevent serious complications. Here we share Dos & Don’ts in case of eye injury during Diwali by Dr Pallavi Joshi, Senior Consultant Cornea and Refractive services, Sankara Eye Hospital.

Dos and don’ts for eye injuries during Diwali

• Should sparks or embers strike the eye, do not rub it. Rubbing makes scratches worse or drives particles in deeper.

• Do not attempt to neutralize the chemical with vinegar or any other homemade solutions as it may cause an even stronger reaction.

• Never remove any embedded foreign particle which may be plugging an opening in the eye.

• Home remedies such as ghee or oils should not be applied since these worsen the injury or cause infection.

• If a person experiences pain and the eye has turned a shade of red, it is a clear indication to go to a doctor.

• Children need to be closely monitored and kept at a distance from the fireworks.

• Do not be in an area close to ashes or powder scattered, in the surrounding, which, when in tracked, can make its way down to the eyes.

• Chemicals and powders should always be contained, as well as eye damaging activities like lighting fireworks in unsafe and fire hazard areas

• It is better to wear protective goggles when standing close to and issuing fireworks

First line of treatment

Rinse the eye well with clean water or saline for a minimum of ten to fifteen minutes. Next, cover the eye loosely with a clean cloth or eye shield to protect it during transportation to the hospital. Eyes can also be exposed to firework debris and cleaning chemicals, which can irritate or in fact cause a chemical burn. Some alkaline products of fireworks, especially lime powder, can be vicious and unforgiving. Regardless, the best method is to continuously pour clean water into the affected eye. To assure that the affected eye does not get worse, the head should be kept in a position so that the waste flows from the inner corner to the outer. If not attended to, chemical burns can cause permanent issues. The eye should be carefully rinsed with sterile saline or clean water. For under the upper eyelid, to clear out the debris, sliding the top lid over the bottom one while rinsing will loosen the particles.