Raveena Tandon praises Vishal Sablley’s celebration of feminine power at art exhibition

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently lauded the artwork of renowned artist Vishal Sablley, especially his stunning portrayals of women from Indian mythology. Tandon was present at the inauguration of Sablley’s art exhibition, Nayika: Recreating the Essence of Feminine, held at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. The exhibition showcases powerful representations of Goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Tripura Sundari, each depicted with grace and strength.

Tandon, a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment, shared her admiration for Sablley’s work. “Vishal ji’s paintings are extraordinary,” she said. “Each piece offers a different representation of women—be it Maa Durga, MaaSaraswati, or other revered figures—depicted with immense power and beauty.” She also highlighted the significance of Sablley, a male artist, choosing to depict women in such a profound manner.

The Mohra actress emphasized the importance of respecting women, stating, “Respect for women is akin to honoring divine figures like Lakshmi and Saraswati. It brings blessings into our lives.” She also expressed her personal connection to the art world, noting, “I have a deep love for all forms of art, including painting. Artists like Vishal ji deserve recognition and platforms to showcase their talent.”

The exhibition is currently open to the public at Jehangir Art Gallery, running from December 31 to January 6. The event is a celebration of Sablley’s powerful artwork, which highlights the divine essence of femininity and serves as a tribute to the strength and grace of women across cultures.