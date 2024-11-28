Revolutionizing uterine fibroid treatment with minimally invasive procedures

Uterine fibroids are a common yet often overlooked health concern among women, causing significant physical and emotional distress. Minimally invasive procedures, such as Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), are revolutionizing treatment by offering effective relief with minimal recovery time



Today’s multitasking women often juggle roles as students, professionals, and mothers, leaving little time for self-care. However, many overlook that a sedentary lifestyle can increase their risk of developing uterine fibroids.

In India, uterine fibroids are prevalent, affecting 37% of women aged 20–40 and 57% of women aged 40–59. While surgery is often the suggested solution, concerns about scarring, blood loss, and trauma make many women hesitant. Imagine facing heavy periods and other symptoms, only to undergo surgery that further weakens your body. Although many women proceed with surgery, they might not be aware of options like Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure that treats fibroids without harming the uterus.

The Mechanics of UFE: Targeted, Effective, and Non-Surgical

UFE effectively treats fibroids by blocking their blood supply without major surgery. The process involves inserting a catheter into the uterine arteries, where biocompatible particles are injected to block blood flow to fibroids. This causes the fibroids to shrink, alleviating symptoms without the need for surgical removal. Healthy uterine tissue remains unaffected, preserving uterine function and allowing for rapid recovery.

Why Uterine Fibroid Embolization is a Reliable Treatment Option High Success Rate

UFE effectively relieves symptoms such as heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, and bladder pressure. Studies report that 89.28% to 95.24% of women experience significant relief and improved quality of life post-UFE.

Preserves the Uterus

Unlike hysterectomy, UFE leaves the uterus intact—a key factor for women who wish to maintain fertility or avoid major surgery.

Short Recovery Time

Patients often have a same-day discharge and can return to daily activities within a week, a much shorter recovery period compared to the 4–6 weeks required after traditional surgery.

Targeted Treatment for Long-Lasting Relief

By specifically targeting blood flow to fibroids, UFE causes them to shrink over time, with minimal impact on surrounding tissues. The results are durable, with low recurrence rates.

Minimally Invasive with Minimal Risks

UFE requires only a small incision, typically in the groin or wrist, to insert the catheter. This reduces recovery time and lowers risk, making UFE safer than traditional methods like hysterectomy.

Patient’s Journey Traditional Surgery Vs. Minimally Invasive Procedure

The journey for a patient undergoing UFE differs significantly from traditional surgery in each stage—from the procedure itself to its overall impact. With UFE, patients can return to their daily responsibilities shortly after treatment, without physical restrictions. Here’s a breakdown of the unique benefits UFE offers:

Easy Preparation and Minimal Consultations

UFE starts with a single consultation with an interventional radiologist, requiring minimal dietary restrictions and no general anesthesia. Traditional surgery, however, involves multiple consultations, lab tests, preoperative assessments, and general anesthesia.

Easy and quick Treatment

UFE is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure with a short operating time. Traditional surgery, by contrast, requires incisions, a hospital stay of 2–4 days, extensive medical monitoring, and can take several hours depending on the complexity of fibroid removal.

Faster Recovery, Less Pain

UFE offers quick recovery, minimal pain, low complication risk, and minimal scarring. Traditional surgery typically involves a longer recovery, significant pain, scarring, and a higher risk of complications.

Emotional and Physical Comfort

Hysterectomy can be emotionally impactful, with prolonged recovery affecting daily life. UFE, however, reduces physical trauma and emotional stress by preserving the uterus, minimizing concerns about fertility.

Uterine Fibroid Embolization presents a win-win for both patients and healthcare professionals. Women benefit from a low-risk, effective treatment while retaining their uterus, and healthcare providers gain a time-efficient, cost-effective solution with excellent outcomes. UFE sets a new standard in fibroid care, underscoring the importance of minimally invasive treatments in advancing patient health and quality of life.

(The writer is a Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist & Neuroradiologist Medicover Hospital, Visakhapatnam)