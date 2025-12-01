Richa Chadha on transforming her mindset: I wasn’t always this fearless

Actress Richa Chadha, known for her fearless attitude and always speaking her mind, shared that she was not always like that and has worked on transforming her mindset.

Speaking during the IFP Season 15, Richa revealed she used to be a pushover in her 20s.

Citing a particular incident, the ‘Fukrey’ actress was heard saying, “The person that you see today, who is ‘bindaas’ and confident, and bold, all those adjectives that have been added to my name in the public, I wasn’t always like this. In my 20s, I was such a pushover that one day I woke up, and I was on a set, and I was like, “When did I sign this movie? What happened? Why am I doing this item song kind of gyration?” This is a typical male gate. The director is telling me I need a male choreographer, and you need to do like thrusts, and I’m like, who are these dated efforts? What is going on?”

Sharing how one is subjected to constant judgement in the industry, Richa went on to say, “I realized somebody has just came like a manager, telling you what to do and you think okay this is what I should be doing, I should not be doing this, this is what I should be doing, all the while they’ll be rating you and they’re like you know maybe your lips are or maybe your face is a bit like, what are you doing, you know stop drinking water 3 days before the song, stop having salt.”

The ‘Heeramandi’ actress confessed that she has also done all these things, jeopardizing her body and mind.

“I want to say, I’ve done those things, and I’ve done them, and I’ve cursed myself, and I’ve beaten up my body, and I’ve bashed my mind, and I’ve been like “I suck, this is so terrible,” but the world does that”, she concluded.