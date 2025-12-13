Richa Chadha opens up on motherhood, professional betrayal

Actress Richa Chadha has shared a deeply personal and emotional account of her journey through motherhood, professional setbacks, and her gradual return to work after nearly two years.

In a heartfelt social media note, the Fukrey and Heeramandi star revealed the physical, mental, and industry-related hurdles she has been navigating since welcoming her child.

Richa admitted that although she had hoped for an earlier comeback, her body and mind were nowhere near ready. “On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind wasn’t ready at all,” she wrote. Beyond the physical challenges, the actress highlighted the emotional toll of facing “deep professional betrayals” at a time when she was most vulnerable.

She spoke candidly about the lack of integrity she encountered, calling it one of the most painful parts of her journey. “In the industry, a rare few have ethics and courage,” she remarked, adding that many operate from a place of insecurity and unhappiness. She likened such individuals to “dementors” who drain joy from others, suggesting their behaviour stems from a lack of love in their own lives.

Richa also shed light on the emotional recovery new mothers often struggle with. “If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes amazing support to help the mom,” she noted, explaining that mothers often lose touch with their sense of self after childbirth. For her, the mental recovery took far longer than anticipated.

The actress didn’t shy away from criticising the societal and digital pressure on public figures to constantly share “content,” especially during sensitive phases like postpartum recovery. Richa questioned how vulnerability has been turned into a marketable tool, lamenting the loss of more genuine times when sharing wasn’t tied to branding or performance.

Her reflection offers a powerful glimpse into the unseen battles behind celebrity life, underscoring the emotional complexity of balancing motherhood, personal healing, and a demanding industry.