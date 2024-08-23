Richa Chadha’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to close IFFM 2024

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s production “Girls Will Be Girls” is set to bring the curtains down for the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 on August 25.

“We are incredibly honored that ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ has been chosen to close such a prestigious film festival,” said Ali.

He added that the journey of this film has been remarkable.

“And we are thrilled to share it with the Australian audience. We are certain the film will find much love the way it has so far internationally”, he added.

Actress Preeti Panigrahi will attend the closing ceremony, which began on August 15.

Actress Richa Chadha said that she is beyond thrilled that “Girls Will Be Girls” will close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024.

“This film has been a labor of love, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see it resonate with audiences worldwide. Thank you for the immense support and we are grateful to IFFM to choose our film to close their 15th edition of the festival,” she shared.

Festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said: “It’s our absolute honour to have Girls Will Be Girls at our festival and as our closing night film. The section was specifically made as the film truly speaks of the current times and is an absolute true to the coming of age genre.”

“The film has made such an incredible journey across internationally and we are proud to present the film in Australia with its official Australian premiere at IFFM”.

“Girls Will Be Girls” is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, and centers around the teenage girl’s romance with a charming new student, her subsequent sexual-awakening, and at times strained relationship to her protective mother.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance International Film Festival, where it received two top honours. The film has been showcased at Cannes, Sundance London and even won the grand jury prizes at Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania, the Biarritz Film Festival in France and IFFLA in Los Angeles.

“Girls Will Be Girls” has been jointly produced by Pushing Button Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films, Blink Digital and Cinema Inutile.