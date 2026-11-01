Sai Pallavi reveals portraying Sita in ‘Ramayana’ taught her to handle stress with dignity

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is set to portray Sita Maa in the upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, opened up about her preparation for the revered character.

Appearing on the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sai said that she relied on prayer and meditation to approach the role with the dignity it deserves.

During a conversation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Pallavi spoke about the immense responsibility of portraying a figure as revered as Sita Maa.

She emphasised that the film would go beyond being a cinematic experience and become a part of history for generations to come.

Emphasizing the reverence attached to the role, Sai Pallavi shared by saying, “Maine iss patra ke liye sirf prayer kiya aur prarthana kiya ki main jitne bhi obstacles ho mujhe voh patra karne mein, voh saare obstacles nikal jaaye. Kyuki hum jo film bana rahe hain, voh sirf film nahi hain voh itihaas bhi banega aur aage ka generations bhi dekhega, aage ka future dekhega tab hum sab yaha nahi honge. Uss samay voh dignity honi chahiye, toh main sirf prarthana hi kar rahi thi for this role.”

(For this role, I only prayed and asked that whatever obstacles I might face in portraying this character would be removed. Because the film we are making is not just a film; it will also become a part of history, and future generations will watch it. People in the future will look back at it when none of us will be here. At that time, the portrayal should have dignity. So, I was simply praying for this role)

Speaking on how mindfulness helped her navigate high-pressure filming, Sai Pallavi added by saying, “Aisa nahi hain, actually agar main meditate nahi karungi toh mujhe aur saare thoughts aate hain. Toh most of the times, even when I was playing this character of Sita Maa, I believed in doing meditation. During playing this character, I learnt ki main jabhi bhi koi stressful situation mein hoon, I realised you should just witness it rather than just acting towards it. Whenever I used to come across a stressful situation, I started thinking how Sita Maa would have reacted so this is what I feel I learnt from Sita Maa’s character.”

(It’s not like that. Actually, if I don’t meditate, I end up having even more thoughts. So, most of the time, even while playing the character of Sita Maa, I believed in practising meditation. While portraying this character, I learnt that whenever I am in a stressful situation, I should simply observe it rather than react to it. Whenever I encountered a stressful situation, I started thinking about how Sita Maa would have reacted. This is what I feel I learnt from the character of Sita Maa)

For the uninitiated, Ramayan stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. (IANS)