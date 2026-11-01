GandraVenkata accuses Congress government of neglecting public issues

JayashankarBhupalpally: Former MLA GandraVenkataRamana Reddy accused the Congress government of neglecting public issues and resorting to diversionary politics instead of addressing people’s problems. He criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for frequently visiting Delhi while ignoring pressing concerns in the State.

Around 100 youth from Wards 16 and 28, Ramnagar and Subhash Colony joined the BRS at the party’s district office in Bhupalpally on Saturday. Gandra welcomed them by presenting party scarves. He alleged that the government had failed farmers, unemployed youth, women and Singareni workers. He criticised its lack of drought preparedness and demanded effective measures for irrigation, drinking water, fodder and employment. He also questioned the selection of drought-hit mandals and called for transparency.

Gandra opposed nominations to cooperative bodies, alleging that the move undermined democracy. He also raised Singareni workers’ healthcare concerns and

urged proper rehabilitation measures for Hyderabad projects. He appealed to eligible graduates to register for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC election before the November 6 deadline. Later, he unveiled the SweroAthmeeyaSammelanam poster for the November 22 event in Hanamkonda.