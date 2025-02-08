Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list

Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher recently completed a starter level of Surfing in Australia, something which was on her “bucket list”.

The actress spent her time immersed in nature and was a part of 12-hour training in all sessions alongside her instructor.

Saiyami, who has always been passionate about sports and exploration, shared her excitement about achieving this milestone.

“Surfing has always been on my bucket list, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to learn than Australia,” Saiyami shared.

The actress said it was not easy.

“There were moments of frustration when I fell off the board countless times—but every time I managed to ride a wave, it was so much fun and so addictive. I obviously just picked up the basics but it’s something I definitely want to be good at,” she added.

The actress is now already looking forward to going back and “furthering my skills in surfing.”

On the work front, Saiyami was most recently seen in the film “Agni,” where she played the role of a firefighter.

Talking about her role, she had said that she feels incredibly honoured to portray a firefighter on screen.

“Taking on the role of someone in uniform, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility. Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect others, often without the recognition they deserve.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

She will next be seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’, which is set to release on April 10.

Director Gopichand released the poster announcing the release date of the film on his X handle last month.

He wrote, “He is coming! Everyone’s favourite action superstar @iamsunnydeol is set to dominate the big screen with his unmatched aura this summer. #JAAT grand release worldwide on April 10th in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Mass feast guaranteed.”

The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for its part said, “Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol is coming to the big screens with unrestricted action and unfathomable aura. #JAAT grand release worldwide on April 10th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. Mass feast guaranteed.”

Apart from Saiyami and Sunny, the explosive action entertainer will feature a host of stars including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra,and Swarupa Ghosh among others.