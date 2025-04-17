Samantha: Conversations around periods are still met with silence, whispers and shame

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about menstruation and said conversations around periods are still met with silence, whispers, and shame.

Talking about how periods are still considered to be a taboo subject, Samantha told, “As women, we’ve come so far, yet conversations around periods are still met with silence, whispers, and shame.”

The actress, in an episode of her podcast Take20, spoke to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary about menstruation, cycle syncing, endometriosis, and the everyday (yet rarely acknowledged) health struggles that women face.

She told, “Speaking with Rashi Choudhary reminded me how crucial it is to break these taboos and dated notions. Our cycles are powerful and, most importantly, life-affirming. Definitely not something to be ashamed of or hide or, for that matter, even taken lightly.”

In the episode of the podcast, Samantha opened up about her own relationship with her body, learning to listen to it, and the challenges that come with being a woman in the public eye while dealing with something as debilitating as endometriosis.

In the podcast, Samantha said, “The menstrual cycle and how it affects our mind and body is something we need to consistently keep learning about with every passing year. Rashi, with her wealth of experience and the depth of her knowledge, has a very clear manner of explaining things, and I’m glad, together, we could have such a well-rounded chat dedicated to truly understanding & harnessing the power of this life force that we as women are blessed with.”

On the film front, Samantha, who has turned producer with the film ‘Subham,’ on April 7 shared the teaser of her maiden production.

She wrote, “Presenting to you our little labor of love. A small team with big dreams! We’re incredibly grateful for this journey and what we’ve created together. We truly hope you enjoy our film… And may this be the start of something truly special! #Subham @TralalaPictures.”

Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, has produced this film along with Kanakavalli Talkies.

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti, “Subham” has been made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula. These two previously worked together on the acclaimed drama “Cinema Bandi.”