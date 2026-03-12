Malkajgiri Commissioner inspects Alwal development, sanitation works

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted a comprehensive field visit across Alwal Circle as part of the 99-Day Action Plan for Public Governance Progress. During the inspection, he reviewed several ongoing development and sanitation initiatives aimed at improving local infrastructure. The Commissioner specifically examined the construction of a two-kilometre cement concrete road on High Tension Road. He instructed officials to ensure the project is completed by late May, emphasizing high quality standards and the immediate removal of unauthorised encroachments to provide durable facilities for residents.

Following the road inspection, Vinay Krishna Reddy met with sanitary field assistants and Ramky supervisors to discuss door-to-door garbage collection. He issued strict orders to ensure every household is covered and that the segregation of wet and dry waste is rigorously implemented to bolster the city’s sanitation framework. Additionally, the Commissioner visited Gangaputra Colony to monitor the construction of a new community hall, which officials expect to complete by April 15. At the Yapral GVP point, he spoke with drivers and sanitation staff regarding timely waste disposal.

The tour concluded with an assessment of water stagnation issues near Om Shree Delight Constructions in the Kaukur area, where he sought immediate solutions for the residents. Although costs involve many Rs, the focus remains on execution.