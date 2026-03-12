Focus on studies, students told

Nellore: While saying that there will be no short cut for hard work, Nellore City Mayor Deverakonda Sujatha has called upon the students to concentrate on studies in the interest of achieving life goal according to the wishes of parents.

Speaking on the occasion of distributing SSE examination kits consisting of pad, geometry box, pens, pencils, scale to the students at BVS school in the city here on Wednesday, she said that pursuing 10th class is crucial one to the students as it will be the first step for them to achieve academic heights.

The Mayor said that it is high time for them to utilize the opportunities as the government is spending crores of rupees for promotion of quality education to students pursuing studies in government schools.