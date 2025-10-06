Samantha urges students to value kindness over grades

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared heartfelt advice for students struggling to cope with academic pressure and emphasized the importance of kindness and empathy over chasing perfect grades. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the actress responded to a student’s question about how to stay healthy while managing studies.

Samantha began by acknowledging how challenging student life has become. “Honestly, it’s been a long time since I was a student, but I’ve been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now. The stress is immense,” she said, adding that she doesn’t remember it being so bad during her time.

The actress encouraged students to focus on the values and relationships they build during their academic years. “Good grades are not everything. What I remember most from my student life are the friendships I made, the respect I had for people, and the kindness I learned from my friends,” she said.

Reflecting on her school years, Samantha shared that she learned qualities such as empathy, compassion, and humanity — traits that have stayed with her long after she forgot what she studied. “I don’t remember any of the subjects I learned in school, but these qualities helped me become who I am today,” she added.

In a follow-up story, Samantha shared a news article highlighting the alarming rise in student suicides across India, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases in 2023, as per NCRB data. The actress expressed her sorrow by posting a heartbreak emoji, showing her concern for the growing mental health crisis among students.

On the professional front, Samantha revealed an exciting update for her fans. Responding to a question about her upcoming Telugu film, she said, “I finally have an answer — I’m starting to shoot this month.”

With her thoughtful words and empathetic outlook, Samantha continues to inspire fans to prioritize emotional well-being and kindness over societal expectations.