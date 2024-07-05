Sangeeta Agarwal opens up about her role in Indie hit ‘Amar Colony’

Actress Sangeeta Agarwal is all set to feature in Siddharth Chauhan’s upcoming film, “AMAR COLONY,” releasing on Open Theatre on July 5th. “Amar Colony” is an indie film that explores the lives of its real and unpolished characters. Set in a struggling building, the movie gives viewers a peek into the secrets and hardships of its residents.

The film also features Ayush Shrivastava, Nimisha Nair, Sreejith Vijay, and Deepak Sharma, among others. Sangeeta shares her insights on portraying the complex character of Devki, her experience working with the visionary director Siddharth Chauhan, and the significance of platforms like Open Theatre in promoting independent cinema.

Talking about her role in “Amar Colony,” she said, “I play the character of Devki, a wheelchair-bound widow who has a toxic relationship with her son. Devki is obsessed with her pet pigeon, which she keeps close to her in a cage.”

Explaining why this film is a must-watch for the audience, she said, “‘Amar Colony’ is storytelling in its truest form. Its characters are real, raw, and unvarnished. The viewer is drawn deep into the rooms and corridors of this building which, much like its inhabitants, is struggling to survive. Through still frames and long takes, one is able to take a voyeuristic view as secrets and sorrows are revealed, removing any trace of false pretense. It is a cinematic masterpiece that is sure to set a trend in contemporary indie filmmaking.”

Describing her working experience in “Amar Colony,” she stated, “Ever since I saw Siddharth Chauhan’s short films at festivals, I knew that this young writer-director was forging a path of his own, unlike anyone I had seen before. I had told him that I wanted to work with him, so when he reached out to me for ‘Amar Colony,’ I was over the moon. I actually gave up a family vacation to shoot the film, and I have no regrets! Playing the complex and layered character of Devki is the kind of opportunity and challenge we actors live for. The experience was deeply immersive. We had an intensive few weeks in Shimla, where the hardworking cast and crew put in long hours, each one wanting to do their very best because we knew even then that we were creating something very special together.”

Commenting on platforms like Open Theatre that support independent films, she added, “Films like ‘Amar Colony’ are fueled by passion, not economics. The love of cinema and the desire to use the medium to its fullest potential is a challenge faced by any filmmaker. To do that successfully is a feat in itself, but often such works are not able to have a life beyond the film festival circuit. Film lovers are deprived of experiencing these beautiful pieces of art. That’s where platforms like Open Theatre become critical because they allow creators and connoisseurs to come together. We are delighted and very excited that ‘Amar Colony’ will be able to reach new audiences.”