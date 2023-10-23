Scripter of cryptic emotions

Nigama RV, an engineer by profession, is an Indian poet. She has authored 7 books (fiction and nonfiction) so far. She comes from a family of artists, writers and musicians. From a young age, she’s been soul-bound to fantasies and developed a love for literature in any genre. She opines books as images of writer’s imaginations and loves a good HEA (happily ever after).

Her latest book, ‘Echo — Beat of the Heart’ successfully resonates with the readers and warms the cockles of the lovers of Muse. Prof Shiv Sethi had a profound conversation with the author. Here are the excerpts.

Do you have a writing routine?

I don’t have a routine per se, I don’t really have any scheduled time or anything like that. I write when the inspiration hits, doesn’t matter where I am and what I am doing, if and when I get a thought, I’ll just jostle it down. At times it’s a complete poem, and sometimes it’s just a line, but whatever it is the compulsion is too powerful to let go or ignore, I have to write, there is no other option.

What motivates you to write?

It’s a driving compulsion and of course my love for words and their meaning when brought together adds to the beauty. Nothing can ever replace that joy of creating something out of nothing.

What are your current projects?

I have a couple of completed projects ready to be published. A poetry collection, “Halo - Colors of Aura” third from my Soliloquy series that focuses entirely on emotions and their feelings, “Destiny Awaits”, a paranormal fiction (Young Adult) and composition of one liners.

What themes do you prefer in writing?

There isn’t anything I won’t write but I prefer poetry. Coming to fiction, I like societal based stories, dark romance and fairy tales. because dark romance shows the reality of how our world works and fairy tales are an escape from the realities of life so they definitely are my preferences. Why Poetry?! Simply because it’s therapeutic.

A book that touched you?

Every book in its own way but when I was in school I read “The Rage of Angels” by Sydney Sheldon and I was awed by it, later it was “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. Recently “Acheron” by Sherrlyn Kenyon, I can read it like million times and never not cry.

Can you describe your writing space?

I honestly don’t have one. I write wherever I am and when inspiration hits me. Nothing truly matters, just words!

What would you say is the most difficult part of writing a book?

For me it’s the ending. When you start writing, you will get attached to the characters you created, they become your entire world (at least until you finish the book or you start another) and letting them go feels all kinds of wrong.

Have you experienced writer's block, and how do you handle it?

I usually take time off, read or binge watch some series. I studiously avoid thinking or worrying about the block because if I do, it will just aggravate things.

If you could pass along only one piece of advice for other poets, what would it be?

Always be observant of your surroundings. Everything is just pure magic, enjoy it and let the world sink in. I promise at the end of the day, you will be inspired like never before. Also, always make sure to note down even if it’s just a word, because later you can play around it to your heart’s content.More importantly, read poetry! Read everything you get your hands on.