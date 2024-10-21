Sharvari Shares adorable dance video of young fan in kashmir

Actress Sharvari, celebrated for her roles in Maharaj and Munjya, recently posted a heartwarming video on social media featuring a young fan dancing to the popular song “Taras” from her film Munjya. Shot in Kashmir, the video shows a 9-year-old girl nailing the signature dance step of the song, impressing viewers with her energy and talent.

Sharvari added an endearing caption to the video, saying, “Her dance on Taras is just too cute!! She wants to be a dancer when she grows up! Here’s to dreaming big always!” Earlier, Sharvari had shared breathtaking glimpses of Kashmir, where she is currently filming her next project.

The actress is in Kashmir shooting for Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Alia also posted pictures from the scenic location, where she was seen in a cozy grey sweater and bunny cap, captioning her post, “Location: Kashmir #alpha.” The makers have slated the film for a December 25, 2025, release.

Sharvari, who started her career in 2015 as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Luv Ranjan, made her acting debut in 2020 with the series The Forgotten Army – AzaadiKeLiye. Her performance in Bunty AurBabli 2 earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2021. She went on to star in the successful comedy-horror Munjya in 2024, where the song “Taras” became a massive hit. In 2024, she also appeared in YRF’s period drama Maharaj, released on Netflix, and Vedaa, an action-drama alongside John Abraham.