Shilpa Reddy announces the launch of her Nonprofit organisation Raising Shakthi Foundation

Former Mrs India, Model and a renowned name in the business of fashion and fitness Shilpa Reddy today announced the launch of her non profit organisation Raising Shakthi Foundation to Empower Women and Youth in skill development and training them to be entrepreneurs. The foundation over the course of time will launch various programs and campaigns addressed towards empowerment of women and youth and rural development activities.

The Raising Shakthi Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and youth through sustainable living initiatives. With a focus on education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the foundation is committed to creating a more sustainable and equitable world for future generations. At the heart of the Raising Shakthi Foundation's mission is the commitment to sustainability. By integrating sustainable practices into the core of its empowerment programs, the foundation not only aims to improve the lives of individuals but also to instil a deep-rooted sense of responsibility towards the environment. This approach ensures that the benefits of today's efforts will be felt by generations to come.

Understanding the pivotal role women and youth play in societal transformation, Raising Shakthi Foundation aims to harness their potential to drive sustainable development. Through a comprehensive array of programs focused on education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the foundation seeks to empower these crucial demographic groups to become agents of change within their communities. RSF has already started its ground work by donating 12 lakh worth of gym equipment to SRD (Society for Rural Development) for a sports complex in Musheerabad that was inaugurated by Musheerabad MLA Mr. Muta Gopal garu on 26th February, 2024.

Highlighting the significance of this event in her life, Shilpa Reddy stated “ In this poignant journey of my life, it feels like I have come a full circle, and now, I sense it's my moment to give back. I believe in the profound liberation of women through education and employment. Through my foundation, I am devoted to empowering women, adding skills to their lives, and igniting the flame of liberation within them."

The Raising Shakthi Foundation invites individuals, communities, and organizations to join hands in this noble cause to create a world where women and youth are not just participants but leaders in the journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

