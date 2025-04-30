Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom

Soha Ali Khan, fresh from the release of ‘Chhorii 2’ on Prime Video, recently revealed that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, once gave her immensely valuable advice about acting. In an exclusive interaction, Soha spoke about her character in ‘Chhorii-2’, her experience of working in a horror film, her mother Sharmila Tagore and more.

When asked about the most interesting comment she ever received from her mother, Sharmila Tagore, Soha said, “Forget comments — there are many, some good, some bad. But I remember she once told me, when it comes to the camera, ‘Imagine the camera is a man you’re interested in, so you flirt with the camera. Imagine he’s like someone sitting in a restaurant — everything you say, you want him to hear, but you’re not speaking directly to him. You want him to register it. You want him to think you’re beautiful. You want him to notice you. But you never look at him directly.’ So, I thought that was an interesting way to establish a friendship, a flirtation with the camera.”

Soha Ali Khan also shared a few more pieces of advice her mother gave her.

Recalling one of them, she said, “When I did my first film and the shoot was over, I said, ‘I am missing the set, missing the people and miss playing that role.’ At times, you fall in love with your character, and you want to live with that film for longer. My mother said, ‘Yes, but now you have to detach yourself from it and move on. And once you move on, it’s a very good thing for you as an actor, because then you can recalibrate and get into something else.”

Soha Ali Khan will next be seen in ‘Bridge’ co-starring R. Madhavan and Rashi Khanna.