Live
- Jaisalmer bus tragedy: Rajasthan govt approves Rs 10 lakh each for families of the deceased
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 Launches Just in Time to Tackle the Pollution Season
- 24 transgenders attempt suicide in Indore, two critical
- We lack pride: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags garbage issue in big cities, calls out misgovernance
- Bihar polls: JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, including four Muslims
- Momentous occasion for Indian sports: ICC Chair Jay Shah on India being recommended to host city 2030 CWG
- Lucknow Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as strategic advisor for IPL 2026
- Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument
- RSS ban row: Karnataka govt reissues old circular, forbids using school premises for private purposes
- Apple Upgrades Vision Pro with M5 Chip and Dual Knit Band Ahead of Samsung Galaxy XR Launch
Soha Ali Khan’s mantra: When life gives you potholes, make it your runway
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan served up some pre-Diwali inspiration that perfectly blends humour with style as she posed next to a backhoe loader...
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan served up some pre-Diwali inspiration that perfectly blends humour with style as she posed next to a backhoe loader and said that “when life gives you potholes, make it your runway.”
Soha on Wednesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. In the first two photographs, Soha posed gracefully in front of a backhoe on a street dressed in a flowing, floral-printed lehenga with a sheer, embellished dupatta draped. The last few photographs had the actress posing at a Diwali party she attended.
For the caption, she wrote: “Ah the season of fireworks and roadworks... I guess when life gives you potholes, make it your runway #prediwali (sic).”
Ahead of attending the Diwali party, Soha shared a video doing mobility workout with cloth. In the video, the actress did movements with her hand on her gym mirror, leaving the mirror clean simultaneously. Placing the towels below her feet, Soha also effectively mopped the floor of the gym.
She wrote as the caption: "Just a little pre-Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion? (Laughing and dancing emoji) #diwaliready #functionalfitness. (sic)"
In the meantime, Soha celebrated her 47th birthday on October 4th and spent her special day by cutting several cakes.
Talking about the actress, Soha made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bengali film ‘Iti Srikanta’. In the same year, she made her Hindi film debut with ‘Dil Maange More!!!’ opposite Shahid Kapoor. She featured in another Bengali film ‘Antar Mahal’.
The year 2006 proved a turning point in Khan's career with the political drama ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Durgawati Devi’. She then played a girl who runs away from home opposite Abhay Deol in the romance ‘AhistaAhista’.
She has since then featured in films such as ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’, ‘Tum Mile’, ‘Mr Joe B. Carvalho’, ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns’ and ‘Ghayal: Once Again’ opposite Sunny Deol.
After a break from acting, Soha branched out to web in 2022 with ‘Kaun BanegiShikharwati’ and ‘Hush Hush’. Following a seven-year hiatus from films, she returned with the 2025 horror film ‘Chhorii 2’.