Somy Ali donates to PM Cares Fund

Former Bollywood actress and noted humanitarian Somy Ali has stepped forward to support victims of the recent Kashmir violence by donating $1,000 to the PM Cares Fund. The gesture, though modest in monetary terms, carries immense emotional weight, as Ali dedicated the contribution to honor the families affected by the unrest and to stand with India in its fight against terrorism.

In a heartfelt statement, Somy expressed her deep-rooted connection with India, saying, “India has always been close to my heart. As someone who believes deeply in justice, healing, and sacrifice, I wish to humbly contribute to the PM CARES Fund in support of our brave Jawans who put their lives on the line every day, and to honor the victims and families affected by violence in Kashmir.”

She further emphasized the spirit of global unity, compassion, and humanity in times of crisis. “This gesture is small compared to their courage. But I hope it reflects the unity of humanity beyond borders, beyond religions, and beyond politics. I stand with India’s fight against terrorism and with every family mourning an irreplaceable loss. As the world watches, let India also lead not just with strength, but with compassion,” she added.

Somy, who now leads the US-based NGO No More Tears, continues to use her platform to advocate for human rights and justice. Through her movement Somyism, she champions truth, healing, and empowerment across communities.

The actress also recently shared her vision for empowering girls in Pakistan, highlighting the potential of innovation and education. “Imagine girls from Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad becoming AI analysts, UX designers, and film editors. Women are already leading change in countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, and Vietnam. Why not Pakistan?” Ali’s words and actions echo a call for unity, progress, and hope in regions affected by violence and inequality.