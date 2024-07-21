  • Menu
Sonam Kapoor highlights unique Indian English phrase on social media

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a snippet from Sandeep Nulkar’s book Mind it!: A Tongue-in-Cheek Look at How Indian English Can Amuse and Even Confuse

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took toInstagram to share a snippet from Sandeep Nulkar’s book Mind it!: A Tongue-in-Cheek Look at How Indian English Can Amuse and Even Confuse. The post features an article titled “A ‘tight slap’ only exists in Indian English. Everywhere else, they hit ‘hard’,” highlighting the book’s exploration of quirky Indian English expressions. In her Instagram story, Sonam, who did not include a caption, showcased the article’s focus on how Indian English can both amuse and baffle. The book delves into over 100 classic “Indianisms,” offering a humorous look at unique linguistic quirks.

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, is known for her thoughtful social media insights. The actress, who made her debut with Saawariya in 2007, has starred in notable films including Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and they have a son named Vayu.

