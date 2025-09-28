Spellbinding Odissi enchants and enthralls audience

Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and the ‘Srjan’ ensemble from Odisha mesmerized the audience with Odissi’s lyrical grace and expressive storytelling. Presented during the ‘Sarbojanin Durgotsab,’ the performance was a celebration of devotion, artistry, and tradition

The recent ‘Sarbojanin Durgotsab’ celebrations organized by Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, offered a captivating glimpse into the aesthetic world of Odissi dance. The evening unfolded with the soulful recitation of the ‘Bhagavata Stotram’, setting a devotional tone that seamlessly transitioned into the choreography ‘Jeevana Madhu Sangeeta Maya’. This piece highlighted the lyrical essence and fluid grace of Odissi, with dancers translating music into elegant movements that held the audience’s attention from the first note.

Guru Ratikant Mohapatra’s solo presentation, ‘Shabari’, based on Tulsidas’ ‘Ramcharitmanas’, was a tour de force. Through delicate expressions and precise Odissi gestures, he vividly conveyed Shabari’s devotion, inner longing, and spiritual love for Lord Rama. Each mudra, eye movement, and stance brought the legendary character to life, leaving the audience mesmerized by the depth of emotion and technical mastery.

The finale, ‘Surya’, celebrated the grandeur of the Sun through morning ragas—Bairagi, Bhairav, and Vibhas. The ‘Srjan’ ensemble, comprising Aishwariya Singhdev, Preetisha Mohapatra, Daina Ghose, Madhabi Rout, Prachi Mohanty, Pallishree Priyadarshini, Subhashree Senapati, G Sanjay, and Rajkumar Kar, performed dynamic circular formations, embodying the first rays of sunlight with precision and elegance. Sri Debi Prasad Mishra’s lighting design further enhanced the visual poetry of the performance. Founded by the legendary Late Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra in 1993 at Bhubaneswar, ‘Srjan’ continues to uphold his legacy under the guidance of his son and disciple, Guru Ratikant Mohapatra. Known for training dancers from India and abroad, creating innovative choreographies, and hosting festivals and workshops, ‘Srjan’ exemplifies the enduring beauty and vitality of Odissi.