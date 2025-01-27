Success is divided into two ways: Twinkle Khanna

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared her perspective on success, dividing it into two key aspects: professional success and personal success. In a video circulating on social media, Twinkle explained that professional success for her means being a part of successful films and working with the right people, while personal success is about finding happiness in life, family, and friendships.

Twinkle stated, “Success is divided into two ways. One is professional success, which to me means being part of good films, working with people I want to work with, and being a part of hit films.” She further added, “Personal success means being happy with your life, happy with your family and friends, and I think, putting both together,

I am happy with my life.”

Twinkle’s comments come shortly after she attended a special screening of her husband Akshay Kumar’s film Sky Force. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, radiating warmth as they posed for the paparazzi. Twinkle looked chic in a white top, blue denim jeans, and a striped jacket, while Akshay kept it casual in a beige t-shirt and green flowy pants.

Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles and marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film, which opened on Republic Day, reportedly grossed over Rs 15 crore on its first day, earning praise for its action-packed storyline.