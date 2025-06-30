Suma Uike, a changemaker from MP shines in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again turned the national spotlight on the remarkable stories of everyday Indians whose determination and innovation are shaping a stronger, self-reliant India. This edition highlighted inspiring grassroots efforts from Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the state’s growing contribution to the national development journey.

One of the most notable mentions was Suma Uike from Balaghat district, a woman who rose to self-sufficiency through mushroom farming, animal husbandry, and community initiatives. PM Modi praised her transition from a self-help group member in Katangi block to an entrepreneur running a Didi Canteen and Thermal Therapy Centre.

“This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. Sumaji’s journey is truly commendable,” said the Prime Minister, adding that her example embodies the spirit of New India—one where individuals uplift themselves and their communities through hard work and innovation.

Over the years, Mann Ki Baat has regularly featured achievers from Madhya Pradesh. Notable among them is Bhuri Bai, a tribal artist from Jhabua, who was once a daily wage labourer. Her artistic journey led her to national acclaim and a Padma Shri award, bringing attention to the rich legacy of Bhil art. From Betul, government school teacher Sunil Jagirdar was lauded for transforming rural classrooms through digital learning innovations, helping bridge the urban-rural education divide.

In Sehore, water conservationist Ramesh Sharma was recognised for reviving traditional ponds and promoting rainwater harvesting, helping farmers battle water scarcity.

Meanwhile, tribal women-led self-help groups in Dindori earned praise for their organic farming and forest-based enterprises, which provided sustainable income and economic empowerment.

Young minds from Bhopal also shone under the Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, developing smart irrigation systems and mobile health monitors, exemplifying the innovation potential of India’s youth.

Through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi continues to highlight such success stories to reinforce the belief that building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat begins with empowering ordinary citizens—many of whom are creating extraordinary change in the heartland of Madhya Pradesh.