Sunita Ahuja prays to Mata Rani to protect her family from the evil eye this Chaitra Navratri

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja who observes Navratri with complete devotion and reverence has opened up about her wish from Mata Rani on this auspicious occasion.

In an exclusive conversation with Sunita, spoke about her faith towards Mata Rani, her way of celebrating Chaitra Navratri and its influence on her life. Sunita stated “Navratri represents nine Goddesses, one of them is Kala Ratri, praying to her leads to the destruction of your enemies. Whoever will put an evil eye on my family will have to face the wrath of Kala Ratri Maa.”

When asked how she celebrates the festival, Sunita told IANS, “I have been celebrating Navratri for the last 25-30 years. I celebrate it with a lot of vigour, and fast for nine days- I eat only ‘falahaar’. I also do Mata Rani’s ‘Ghatasthapana’ at my home, with ‘Akhand jyot diya’, and ‘Khetri’. We do not eat non-veg, onion, or garlic during Navratra.”

When asked “Do you have any particular memories or rituals associated with Navratra that you hold dear?”

“I do Chaitra Navratra at home only, but for the Navratra that falls during October-November, I go to Vaishno Devi. I do Devi Darshan on Ashtami in Vaishno Devi, followed by Kanya Pujan on Navmi.”

She also spoke about how Chaitra Navratra influences her. Highlighting about it she said “When you fast during Navratra, you feel a lot of peace and strength to fight off your enemies. I also pray to Mata for the protection of my children and peace of the household.”

Sunita was recently in the news due to the speculations about her separation from husband Govinda.

There were multiple reports about Sunita Ahuja, issuing a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, Govinda’s manager later refuted such rumours saying that nothing of such sort has been put into action by Govinda.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple is blessed with two kids, their daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.