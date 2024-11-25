Sunny Leone reflects on challenges and preparations for ‘Shero’

Sunny Leone steps into the South Indian film industry spotlight with her multilingual psychological thriller Shero, directed by Sreejith Vijayan. Shot in the picturesque locales of Munnar, Kerala, the film sees Sunny taking on a gritty and demanding role, marking a significant shift in her career.

Sunny revealed that learning her dialogues for Shero was an intense process. “I learned all the lines myself and had a dialogue coach who helped me understand how to deliver them,” she shared, crediting her team for their support. The preparation demanded her full focus, and her dedication shows in her confident portrayal of the character.

When it came to action sequences, Sunny took on every challenge head-on. “I did all the action scenes myself. One scene involved a heavy, solid chair, which was tough to handle. At one point, I was dropped by a harness—it wasn’t pleasant, but it’s part of the job,” she said, showcasing her resilience.

Sunny spoke about embracing the South Indian film industry despite not knowing the language. “I’m fine learning other languages as long as I have good coaches. I had a fantastic team for Shero, which made me feel confident.”

For Shero, Sunny focused on creating a realistic portrayal. “I didn’t draw much from other South Indian actors or films. Instead, I focused on understanding my character and bringing authenticity to her. I try to make every role uniquely mine.”

Sunny Leone’s journey in Shero promises a mix of raw emotions, action, and an engaging narrative, adding a new dimension to her repertoire.