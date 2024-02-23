Surily G’s return to the runway

Renowned designer Surily Goel marked her return to the runway after a decade with her latest collection, ISLA, presented in collaboration with Samira Habitat and PEAKLIFE. The runway transformed the Mandwa Jetty in Alibaug into a captivating display for the collection, which signifies a new chapter for Goel’s label in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Celebrating her 20th year in the industry last year, Surily Goel’s collection ISLA was showcased with a stunning backdrop of the seaside, capturing the essence of sun-kissed shores and the rhythmic dance of waves. The event witnessed the presence of fashion veterans such as Pragya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Mozez Singh, and Vasuki Sunkavalli, demonstrating the industry’s support for Goel’s comeback. Showcasing the designer’s vision for the future, Shanaya Kapoor graced the event as the showstopper, adding a breath of fresh air to the runway.

Inspired by the allure of the seaside, ISLA offers a passport to a world of flowy, luxurious, bohemian fashion. The collection’s color palette includes coral pinks, ivory whites, and turquoise blues, reminiscent of coastal evenings. Exquisite embellishments, featuring diamonds, pearls, lace, and crochet, mirror the treasures of the ocean and add a touch of glamour to the pieces, elevating the collection to new heights of sophistication.

Each piece in the ISLA collection tells a story through delicate adornments, paying tribute to seaside traditions and blending seamlessly with the free-spirited vibe of boho glamour. With its poetic celebration of the ocean’s embrace and the boundless freedom of the beach, ISLA emerges as the perfect choice for destination weddings and romantic getaways. The collection embodies Surily Goel’s artistic craftsmanship and her ability to create fashion that resonates with the beauty and magic of nature.