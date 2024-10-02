Telangana government empowers rural women through event and canteen management training

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Government of Telangana, trained the first batch of rural women in Event Management and Canteen Management as part of the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme. These women, drawn from various districts of Telangana, underwent a 10-day residential training program conducted at the Gachibowli campus.

Training in Event Management was provided by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), an industry body representing over 450 members in the events business. The training was delivered by experienced members of TCEI, who have been successfully running businesses in the events field for about two decades. The women were trained in different aspects of Event Management, such as decorations, sound and lighting, various types of tent materials, catering services, self-grooming, presentation skills, and overall event management services. Classroom training was supplemented with field visits to give thecandidates hands-on experience in organizing events.

Training in Canteen Management was conducted by senior chefs from NITHM, led by Ganesh, the acting principal of the institute. The women were trained in preparing various snacks, salads, gravies, sandwiches, tiffins, powders, Telangana sweets and savories, cakes, cookies, and Hyderabadi Biryani. They were also taught soft skills, food presentation and plating, hygienic preparation, menu planning, food service, licenses, and kitchen and canteen maintenance.

Divya, IAS, CEO of SERP, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. After interacting with the candidates, she noted a remarkable visual transformation in the women, who were not only empowered but also excited to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys in Event Management and Mahila Shakti Canteens, specifically catering to the rural segments of the state. At the ceremony, certificates were awarded to the participants, marking the successful completion of their training and the beginning of their ventures.

Other dignitaries who attended the valedictory function included Kanthi, Director of Finance, SERP; Gopal Rao, Director, SERP; Prashanthi, Director, SERP; Alla Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI; M. K. Ganesh, Incharge Principal, NITHM; Michelle Francis, Training Coordinator, NITHM; Ajay Chandra, Training Head of Event Management, TCEI, and all the faculty members.