The art of making healthy eating delicious

As Hyderabad’s food culture evolves, dinners are becoming more conscious of what goes on their plates. Fresh ingredients, balanced nutrition and satisfying flavours are shaping a new approach to everyday meals. Ritwika Mukherjee, Executive Sous Chef -NPD, Salad Days., talks about changing food preferences, the growing popularity of wholesome meals and the importance of making healthy eating enjoyable.

For Ritwika Mukherjee, changing food habits reflect a growing awareness of nutrition without a willingness to compromise on taste. She believes that people are increasingly looking for meals that fit into their busy routines while remaining fresh, flavourful and nutritious.

According to her, greater awareness of nutrition and changing urban lifestyles are encouraging people to make healthier eating a regular habit rather than an occasional choice.

At Salad Days, the brand’s Hyderabad launch has offered a first-hand understanding of this evolving demand. What stands out is that consumers are not simply looking for food labelled “healthy”; they want meals that are fresh, flavourful, satisfying and convenient, while also being mindful of what goes into them.

The idea of a salad has also undergone a transformation. No longer restricted to leafy greens or considered a side dish, salads are increasingly becoming complete meals. “Consumers are increasingly looking at salads as a proper, complete meal rather than just a side or diet food. There is a clear preference for bowls that are filling, flavourful and well-balanced, with a combination of protein, vegetables, grains, and other ingredients,” Ritwika explains.

As a chef involved in product development, she believes that creating a good salad requires careful attention to flavour, texture and nutrition. Her approach is to build a dish in layers, combining fresh greens, vegetables, protein, grains, fruits and crunchy elements, finished with a dressing that brings everything together.

“For me, a good salad is all about balance. It should have freshness, flavour, texture, and enough substance to feel like a complete meal,” she says. Roasted vegetables, nuts, seeds and grains add contrasting textures, while dressings provide the finishing touch without overpowering the ingredients.

Consumer preferences are also changing, with protein-rich and nutrient-dense ingredients gaining popularity. Chicken, eggs, paneer and tofu remain popular choices, while quinoa, avocado, seeds, nuts and roasted vegetables are finding their way into everyday meals. Ritwika observes that diners are less interested in individual exotic ingredients and more focused on combinations that offer nourishment and satisfaction.

For those looking to make healthier choices, she recommends grilled chicken salads with fresh greens and lemon-based dressings, paneer salads with grilled vegetables, and quinoa bowls. She also points to the Spicy Mango Thecha Paneer Salad, available at Salad Days, as an option for those who enjoy familiar Indian flavours.

Addressing common misconceptions, Ritwika believes salads need not be bland or leave people hungry. “Healthy eating is also not about eating less; it is about choosing ingredients that are nourishing, balanced, and enjoyable.” She also emphasises the importance of dressings, advising consumers to be mindful of heavy, sugar-loaded or overly creamy options.

Hyderabad’s strong food identity, she feels, offers an opportunity to make healthier eating more exciting. “I don’t think people here are looking to compromise on flavour just because they want to eat healthier. What is changing is the way people think about balance.” Thoughtful seasoning, fresh ingredients and well-planned combinations can make wholesome meals just as satisfying as traditional favourites.

Beyond food innovation, Ritwika’s journey in the culinary industry has also involved navigating the challenges of working in a traditionally male-dominated profession. Establishing her voice and earning credibility through consistency have been important aspects of her career.

“Kitchens can be intense, fast-paced, and traditionally male-dominated, so building confidence and earning credibility through consistency has been an important part of my journey,” she says.

For Ritwika, the journey continues to be about curiosity, creativity and learning. Whether developing a new menu or reimagining familiar ingredients, her focus remains on creating food that brings together nourishment, flavour

and a memorable dining experience.