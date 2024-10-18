The role of diet in maintaining healthy hair: An ayurvedic perspective

Nowadays, hair health is an increasing concern, not just aesthetically, but also as a reflection of overall lifestyle. Diet plays a crucial role in this context, especially when considering the holistic approach of Ayurveda. This article explores how diet can contribute to hair health, highlighting the philosophy of Surya Brasil, a company specializing in natural, vegan, and organic cosmetics, renowned for its truly natural dyeing of white hair with henna.

Ayurveda and Hair Health

Ayurveda, a traditional medicine system from India, is based on the individuality of each person, classifying them into doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each dosha influences not only physical health but also hair condition. Understanding the doshas is essential for customizing the diet and maximizing hair health.

The Importance of Diet

In Ayurveda, diet is viewed as one of the pillars of health. Healthy hair requires a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Key food groups include:

• Proteins: Essential for keratin formation, proteins should be obtained from plant sources like legumes, nuts, and grains.

• Vitamins and Minerals: Nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E, B-complex, zinc, and iron are fundamental for the growth and maintenance of healthy hair.

Nutrients that Strengthen Hair

1. Proteins

Proteins are the foundation of hair. Including sources like lentils, beans, and nuts is vital for hair regeneration. A combination of different types of proteins is recommended for optimal absorption.

2. Vitamins

• Vitamin A: Crucial for scalp health, found in carrots and green leafy vegetables.

• B-complex Vitamins: Aid in hair growth and health, present in whole grains and nuts.

• Vitamin E: Promotes blood circulation in the scalp, contributing to healthy hair growth.

3. Minerals

• Zinc: Strengthens hair and helps with oil production in the scalp, found in seeds, nuts, and whole grains.

• Iron: Essential for the oxygenation of hair follicles, with sources including dark leafy vegetables and legumes.

Herbs and Spices: Allies of Hair Health

Ayurveda employs a variety of herbs and spices that can benefit hair health:

• Henna: Has coloring and treatment properties, protecting against damage from external factors.

• Amla: Rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent aging of hair.

• Shikakai: Rich in tannins that promote hair cleansing, and vitamins A, D, E, and K, which replenish nutrients in hair fibers.

In Brazilian biomes, we can find other beneficial ingredients, such as:

• Açaí: Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, promoting hydration, strengthening, and frizz control in hair. It may also stimulate hair growth and protect against sun damage.

• Acerola: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen hair and stimulate collagen production in the scalp, leading to healthier, shinier hair with less breakage.

• Guaraná: Rich in caffeine and antioxidants, which help stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth. Its properties also strengthen hair, increasing resistance and reducing breakage.

Hydration and Hair Care

Maintaining hydration is fundamental for hair health. Ayurveda recommends consuming warm water and herbal infusions to ensure adequate hydration. Additionally, external care with natural products helps preserve hair integrity.

Practical Tips for Healthy Hair

1. Balanced Diet: Include a variety of fresh, organic foods in your diet.

2. Natural Supplementation: Consider supplements that combine specific vitamins and minerals for hair health.

3. Natural Care: Use products free from harsh chemicals, to maintain hair health.

Hair health results from a balance between diet, lifestyle, and external care. Adopting a holistic approach to hair health, considering both diet and external care, is essential for achieving lasting results.

(The writer is a Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil)