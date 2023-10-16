The story of Deepti Menon is impeccable

A renowned Indian Author Deepti Menon has published nine books, starting with Arms and the Woman (Rupa Publishers). Deeparadhana of Poems was followed by The Shadow Trilogy - Shadow in the Mirror, Where Shadows Follow and Shadows Never Lie, and Classic Tales from The Panchatantra (all by Readomania).

She has short stories in around twenty-five anthologies along with other writers. Her book ‘Defying Destiny: Nalini Chandran – A Life Sketch’ won the Salismania Best Novel of the Year for Non-Fiction in the year 2022. In 2023, Deepti’s book titled “Classic Tales from Shakespeare” was published. It has ten classic stories adapted from the original plays of the Bard. Deepti’s latest book is titled ‘The Dance and the Trance’ and is based on the life of a temple oracle in Kerala.

In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Deepti shares about her journey. Let’s have a look into it.

What inspired you to start writing?

I come from a family of readers. Right from the time I began toddling I was surrounded by books. As a result, it was only a matter of time before I meandered into writing in school and later, in college, where I explored genres like poetry, essay writing and short stories. In fact, I wrote my first poem at the age of ten. My parents and grandparents encouraged me from the very start, and my husband, daughter and immediate family made time to laud me for my achievements. I found mentors at every stage who helped me to hone my writing skills.

What, in your opinion, are the most important elements of good writing? How do you develop your plot and characters?

Good writing to me consists of clean simple language, a riveting plot and unforgettable characters. I have no fixed formulae when I begin writing. Sometimes, a kernel of an idea takes root and the whole plot falls into place. At other times, I concentrate on the traits of a character and build the other characters around him or her. I enjoy being flexible with both my plots and characters, creating a structure, brick by brick.

What would you say is your most interesting writing quirk?

I love using different coloured pens when I write anything. Colours fire my mind, maybe because my Zodiac sign is Sagittarius, the quirky one.

How many books have you written? Which is your favourite? Where do you get your inspiration?

I have nine solo books in my repertoire along with a single story along with other writers in almost twenty-five anthologies. Ask an author to name her favourite book, and you will receive a cliched response. How can a mother choose her favourite child?

I can get my inspiration from anywhere – a walk in the park, a train journey, an encounter with a stranger, sitting on my balcony sipping my tea. My family members and my friends are a trifle wary of me because they believe that I garnish my stories with my conversations with them, often letting the cat out of the bag.

What is the key theme and/or message in the two latest books that have been published this year? What do you hope your readers take away from these books?

I have always tried to work around diverse genres. I have written non-fiction, fiction, thrillers, poetry, biography, anthologies and children’s literature. In 2023, I was fortunate to see two of my books out in print. The first one is titled ‘Classic Tales from Shakespeare’ (Readomania) and a project where I sought to demystify the age-old plays of the Bard for young and not-so-young minds. It is a book that I am extremely proud of, and I do hope that it will bring the modern generation closer to the works of the greatest playwright of all times, mainly because once you remove the elaborate, yet fascinating, trappings, there are many universal themes, relevant even in the modern age, that nestle under.

The second book that has just been published is called ‘The Dance and the Trance’ (H&C Publishing House) and is more of a social drama revolving around the life of a temple oracle in Kerala, again a book close to my heart. Though I have not lived in Kerala all my life, having been an Army brat and later an Army wife, I have always loved the idea of getting back to my roots. In this book, I hope to reveal my admiration and love for my home state.

What does success mean to you? What is the definition of success?

I think my idea of success is connected to my idea of happiness. When I was little, I wanted to be a published author. Writing has always been my passion. However, when I grew up, I turned into an educationist, teaching in schools across the country. Being with children is also something I cherish. When your passion and your profession come together, in my case, writing and guiding young minds, that is my definition of both success and happiness.

If you had to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?

Adventurous, quirky and childlike.