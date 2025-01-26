The transformative power of healing

Spiritual healing is a profound journey, one that connects the physical and metaphysical realms in an intricate dance of balance and harmony. India, often regarded as the cradle of spirituality, is home to many celebrated healers who dedicate their lives to this ancient practice. Among them, Shruti Sachdeva stands out as a beacon of hope and transformation, revered by her clients for her unwavering dedication and remarkable ability to guide indi-viduals toward self-realisation.

Shruti describes spiritual healing as, “A holistic approach to wellness that addresses not just the physical but also the emotional, spiritual, and energetic aspects of a person.” According to her, this interconnected approach acknowledges that imbalances in one area often ripple into others, making harmony the ultimate goal. Her work epitomises the spiritual essence of karma, helping individuals overcome challenges while rediscovering their inner strength and purpose.

Explaining the responsibilities of a spiritual healer, Shruti shares, “It involves creating a safe and nurturing environment where individuals feel supported and understood. By using tech-niques such as meditation, energy work, and prayer, I help facilitate the healing process, guiding clients to overcome emotional and spiritual obstacles.” She also emphasises the im-portance of self-care and healthy habits, which she believes are integral to achieving com-prehensive well-being. For her, the journey of a healer requires continuous personal and spir-itual growth, achieved through ongoing education, reflection, and self-care.

Her own journey into spiritual healing began at a young age, shaped by personal challenges that left her feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. “Growing up, I struggled with anxiety, depression, and a sense of disconnection from the world around me,” she reveals. “It wasn’t until I started exploring spiritual practices like meditation, prayer, and energy work that I found a sense of peace and balance in my life.” These transformative experiences not only brought her healing but also inspired her to help others. “I felt a deep calling to share the profound benefits of spiritual practices and pursued education and training to make that a reality,” she adds.

Shruti emphasises the importance of finding the right healer, stating, “When seeking a spir-itual healer, it’s crucial to look for someone with proper training and expertise in the areas you need help with. Beyond qualifications, the connection between healer and client is par-amount—a safe, empathetic, and supportive environment can greatly enhance the healing journey.”

Yoga, she believes, is another powerful tool that complements spiritual healing. “Yoga is a transformative practice that fosters physical, mental, and spiritual well-being,” she explains. “While not every healer incorporates it into their practice, I view it as a pathway for those seeking balance and inner peace.”

When meeting a new client, Shruti prioritizes understanding their unique needs and goals. “Every individual’s path to wellness is distinct,” she says. “I listen deeply to their concerns and tailor my approach to maximize the outcomes of their healing journey.”

Central to Shruti’s philosophy is the role of breath in healing. “Breath is intimately connected to our physical, mental, and emotional states,” she notes. “By becoming more aware of our breathing patterns, we can regulate our nervous systems, reduce stress, and cultivate a sense of calm.

This simple yet powerful practice is foundational for achieving balance and promoting overall well-being.”

Shruti Sachdeva’s journey and approach to spiritual healing offer a guiding light for those seeking transformation and connection.

“It is my greatest joy to witness the profound trans-formations that occur when individuals engage in deep inner work,” she reflects. Through her compassionate guidance, she continues to inspire and empower others to explore their inner worlds, heal from past traumas, and embrace the profound possibilities of spiritual growth.