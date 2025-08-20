Tips to sail through rainy days

The monsoon brings with it refreshing rains, soothing breezes, and the earthy fragrance we all love. But along with joy, it also brings skin and hair challenges that require special care.

Are you one of those who enjoy the rain?

Monsoon is here with the soothing sounds of raindrops, the refreshing scent of wet earth, and a cool, calming breeze that rejuvenates the soul.

After the dreaded season of sunburn and tan, the rainy season brings a refreshing change in the weather, but it also poses challenges for maintaining a flawless makeup look. The change of season affects your skin and hair more than you think.

As the weather changes, a drastic increase in humidity can pose significant challenges for your skin and hair.

Our skin and hair can suffer damage from humidity, moisture, and repeated exposure to rainwater, which can cause several issues, including breakouts, blackheads, whiteheads, and excessive oiliness.

However, with a few essential tips and tricks, you can master the art of creating a flawless rainy-season makeup look.

Always remember, the basic rule is to cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin during the monsoon season.

1. Smell Good

To maintain a pleasant scent during the monsoon season, opt for fresh, clean, and invigorating fragrances like citrus or aquatic notes, and layer them with light musks or delicate florals.

Use and carry a deodorant or body mist/spray and try keeping yourself and your belongings as dry as possible. Embrace lighter scents that won’t get weighed down by the damp air. Notes like citrus, green tea, aquatic accords, or light florals evoke a sense of airiness and last longer in humid weather. Morning fragrances like eucalyptus or tulsi are particularly effective as they are sharp, light, and energising.

2. Use Anti-Frizz Hair Products

Many professionals swear by anti-frizz shampoos and conditioners for smooth results. To keep your hair manageable during monsoon, use hair care products specially formulated for frizz control. A lightweight anti-frizz serum or spray with argan oil or keratin can smooth strands without weighing them down. Leave-in conditioners with aloe vera, shea butter, or coconut milk also help lock in moisture and softness. Avoid harsh shampoos, especially those containing alcohol.

3. Cleansing

Increased humidity leads to higher sebum secretion, attracting dust and pollutants that clog pores and cause breakouts. Opt for a gentle cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and pollutants without stripping natural moisture. Cleanse your face at least twice a day using a mild, chemical-free cleanser. Natural ingredients like seaweed extracts help maintain the skin’s pH balance and keep it nourished.

4. Choose Lightweight and Waterproof Products

High humidity often makes the skin sticky, and heavy makeup can clog pores. Opt for oil-free foundations, concealers, and powders. Use waterproof products for long-lasting wear and replace setting powder with a waterproof setting spray. Tinted moisturisers or BB creams are excellent lightweight options. For acne-prone skin, choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to keep skin hydrated and grease-free.

5. Include Vitamin C in the Diet

Vitamin C strengthens immunity and keeps skin glowing. Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are excellent sources, as are kiwis, bell peppers, and broccoli. Vitamin C serum also helps reduce scars, blemishes, and signs of ageing, while maintaining radiance and protecting against microorganisms.

6. Exfoliate Regularly

Use a gentle scrub 2–3 times a week to remove excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. Exfoliation brightens the skin, prevents clogged pores, and helps avoid breakouts, blackheads, and dullness.

7. Clay Mask

Clay masks draw out impurities, absorb excess oil, and tighten pores. Use them twice a week depending on your skin type: bentonite clay for oily skin, kaolin clay for dry/sensitive skin, and turmeric clay for acne-prone skin. Regular use leaves the skin refreshed, balanced, and less prone to breakouts.